WATCH: AEW star suffers horrific injury mid-match; struggles to continue

Injuries can occur during any instance, whether training or during a bout. Getting hurt in front of your audience and unable to perform for them is an unfortunate occurrence. AEW star James Drake recently broke his silence after allegedly getting injured in front of a crowd during a tag match.

Grizzled Young Veterans made their debut in AEW in April 2024. While the duo are highly talented, some fans feel Tony Khan has yet to book them properly, considering the duo has a lot of potential. It seems like their fans might have to wait a little longer to see them take over the tag team division as James Drake suffered a leg injury during a match in DPW.

While the 31-year-old star was performing a move from the top rope, he landed awkwardly, which led to him sustaining a leg injury. Despite getting injured, his partner found a way to win the match. Later, James apologized to fans in the arena as he didn't perform much due to injury.

"This sucks. After 20 years, an injury was bound to happen. I'm sorry to everyone in attendance. I'll make it up to you, I promise," he wrote on Instagram.

AEW's Grizzled Young Veterans revealed why they left WWE

GYV was one of the top teams of NXT but when WWE shifted to a new direction with the introduction of NXT 2.0, they felt the need to change their career direction.

Speaking to Cutlaholic Wrestling, the duo claimed that they were unsure if WWE was the right place for them and their social media buzz suggested the same.

"It was just very muddy, and it left us just stuck in limbo, basically doing this act that we didn’t think was going anywhere. I think everyone else that was watching could see it wasn’t going anywhere. I know social media isn’t the be-all and end-all, but it is a viable indicator of what people are thinking. Not once did we get messages like, ‘This is the one. This is the thing that these guys should be doing,''' he said.

It remains to be seen when will James Drake return to AEW after the recent injury.

