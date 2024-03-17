[Watch] Amidst his lengthy absence, former WWE star makes surprise debut in major company

A former WWE and current AEW star recently made his surprising debut for Lucha Libre AAA.

That wrestler in question is 26-year-old Parker Boudreaux. Boudreaux has been away from AEW programming for a while, though he has been signed with the Jacksonville-based company since 2022.

During his appearance, he attacked Octagon Jr. and cleared the ring with his signature wrestling moves. There's no information about whether he has signed with the wrestling promotion or if this was just a one-off appearance.

Boudreaux captured the audience's attention with his looks and impressive physique, which have a lot of similarities to The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. The former Harland was signed with WWE in 2021 under a developmental contract and performed in NXT until his release in 2022.

Fans erupt after AEW shares update about former WWE star Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux's last match in AEW was in 2023, on a Dynamite episode, where the member of the Mogul Affiliates faced Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee with Swerve Strickland on his side. According to the reports, he has since been away due to an injury.

When AEW recently wished him on his birthday via an X/Twitter post earlier this month, the fans were ecstatic, wondering why he had been.

Several WWE wrestlers have signed with AEW, and vice versa, since 2019. While Chris Jericho, Adam Copelan, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and others have signed and remained with the Jacksonville-based company, CM Punk has returned to the Stamford-based company. Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill also jumped ship last year.

Mercedes Mone, who wrestled as Sasha Banks earlier, made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. With Parker's sudden appearance at AAA, there's now a chance of him signing with the Mexican promotion. Perhaps AAA could give Boudreaux the big break he needs to make an impact in the industry.

