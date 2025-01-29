WATCH: Behind-the-scenes footage surfaces of AEW star Jack Perry's preparation for recent wrestling event

Jack Perry has just posted some behind-the-scenes footage of his personal preparations for a major match that took place recently. He revealed that he did all this himself and without the help of any professionals.

Back in August, Perry revealed his custom-made TNT Championship, which was perfect for his Scapegoat persona. Many were surprised to find out that the changes to the belt, such as the metalwork and paint on the plates, were done by Perry himself.

Earlier today, Jack Perry took to Instagram to reveal that he also did the work for the scythe that he was holding during his entrance at Wrestle Dynasty. He came out for his match against Yota Tsuji wearing his usual mask reminiscent of a goat, and holding a weapon almost as tall as himself. He showcased the entire process of constructing the prop, using real metal and wood.

When was Jack Perry's last match in AEW?

The Scapegoat has not been seen in AEW for a while now, along with the rest of The Elite. Only Kazuchika Okada actively appears on the promotion as he is the AEW Continental Champion.

Perry's last match in AEW was two months ago on November 23, 2024, at Full Gear. He put his TNT Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia in a losing effort, ending his reign at 146 days. He has not been seen since then.

Back in October, The Young Bucks went on an indefinite leave from AEW, leaving Perry and Okada to fend for themselves. Only The Rainmaker was able to survive being on his own.

The Bucks and Jack Perry found themselves reuniting in NJPW, as they each had separate feuds heading into Wrestle Dynasty. Now that their business in Japan is over, it remains to be seen when they'll come back to AEW, and what'll be next for them.

