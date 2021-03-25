WATCH: Christian Cage's AEW in-ring debut announced for Dynamite next week

Christian Cage will make his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite against Frankie Kazarian of SCU.

Kazarian is no stranger to Christian Cage as the two squared off quite a few times back in the day at TNA Wrestling. He is also one of the AEW talents who took to social media after Cage's return this year at the WWE Royal Rumble to sing his praises.

We wouldn't be surprised if Kaz's comments were a launching pad that got the ball rolling for Christian Cage's eventual arrival in AEW at Revolution.

Christian Cage to go one-on-one with Frankie Kazarian

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage spoke with The Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin before their match against The Pinnacle when Dasha interrupted to get a word with him.

Before Cage said too much, Kazarian interrupted. The two men exchanged pleasantries before Kaz got right to business, wanting to know when Cage would start doing the "work" part of his t-shirt.

Christian Cage confirmed that the work starts next week on Dynamite, but he doesn't have an opponent yet. He asked Kazarian if he wanted a match, and he did.

Kazarian suggested Cage check out his match next week on AEW Dark: Elevation. He implied that after being out of the ring for seven years, "The Instant Classic" might be off a step or two compared to Kazarian, who's been wrestling consistently.

Next week's match on AEW Dynamite should be a great one.

#ChristianCage giving some friendly advice to the men who face the Pinnacle tonight!



Enjoy #AEWDynamite with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK. Available on #FITE in select Intl markets pic.twitter.com/FwIwxHwuyL — FITE (@FiteTV) March 25, 2021

Are you excited for Christian Cage's in-ring debut with AEW? Are you happy with Frankie Kazarian being his first opponent? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.