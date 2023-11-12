WATCH: CJ Perry (fka Lana) performs Daniel Garcia's signature dance on AEW Collision

Former WWE star CJ Perry (aka Lana) showed off her impressive dance moves on the latest episode of Collision. She was ringside as Andrade El Idolo beat Daniel Garcia in a hard-fought match.

During the contest, the action briefly focused outside the ring, where the two stars slugged it out. After Garcia laid out Andrade, he walked up to Perry and taunted her with his iconic dance move.

As it turns out, Perry was impressed. The former WWE star instantly smiled, and as Garcia turned his back, she pulled off the same dance move, much to the crowd's delight. You can view a clip of their interaction below:

The former WWE United States Champion ultimately picked up the win after applying the Figure Eight lock on Garcia.

Andrade stuck to his word after saying he would respond to CJ Perry's management offer. He did that as Perry joined him as he was making his entrance before the match.

With Andrade on her side, it is unclear why Perry responded to Garcia and his dance moves. Considering her history, it could be another way for her to try and secure a new client.

