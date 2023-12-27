[Watch] CM Punk recreates iconic AEW debut spot at WWE MSG

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the ring for WWE last night against Dominik Mysterio. During the bout, he seemingly squeezed in a cheeky reference to his AEW debut.

Punk's first match for World Wrestling Entertainment since Royal Rumble 2014 took place at the December 26, 2023, house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While the match wasn't televised, several clips of the contest have surfaced on social media. One such video saw Dominik attempt a frog splash, only for Punk to move out of the way in the exact same way he did during his AEW debut match against Darby Allin in 2021.

Not only was this a nod to his AEW in-ring debut, but it was also a reference to how Bret Hart avoided being hit with aerial moves during his WWE matches.

CM Punk will be in action on Sunday

The former AEW World Champion has shaken off any potential ring rust and is back in the mix in WWE. Punk's in-ring return tour will continue on Sunday.

On December 30, WWE will host a house show at KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, where Punk will face Dominik Mysterio for the second time.

KIA Forum holds some significance for CM Punk when it comes to his AEW career. It is the same building where he broke his foot after defeating 'Hangman' Adam Page at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

AEW hosted its Full Gear pay-per-view at KIA Forum in November 2023 and will present its next pay-per-view, Worlds End, in Long Island, New York, on the same day as Punk's next match.

