Watch: CM Punk returns to training after injury, teases a match against WWE Legend's son

CM Punk is seemingly back in training as he continues his recovery. Interestingly, the AEW World Champion recently took to his official Instagram handle to tease a potential match against HOOK.

At Double or Nothing 2022, Punk won the AEW World Title by beating Hangman Adam Page. However, five days later, he announced on Rampage that he would be sidelined with his current injury.

Taking to his Instagram story, Punk shared a clip of himself in training and teased the idea of a match against Taz's son.

Check out Punk's Instagram story:

I also really love that Punk is going allll out w the dad beard 🏻 CM Punk v HOOK lives on!

In Punk's absence, AEW crowned Jon Moxley the interim world champion. At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was initially scheduled to face Punk.

A match between Punk and Moxley is expected to take place for the Undisputed AEW World Championship once the former returns.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio wants to join CM Punk and Chris Jericho in AEW

Alberto Del Rio is no stranger to CM Punk, having shared the ring with him during their time together in WWE.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC News Boston's Ten Count, Del Rio noted that he has good friends over in AEW and spoke about Punk and Chris Jericho.

The Pride of Mexico said:

"I have really good friends over there like Phil… CM Punk and he is one of my friends in the business. And Chris Jericho, he was always nice to me and we always had a good relationship while we were working for WWE. I know all the others and we always got along with Daniel Bryan, Jack Swagger and many others from the indy circuit.” (H/T: Ringside News)

As it stands, there's no suggestion that Del Rio will head to AEW in the near future. However, one could expect Punk to return to the squared circle soon.

