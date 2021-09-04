Watch: CM Punk's Priceless reaction after fan offers him a drink at AEW Rampage

On this week's AEW Rampage, CM Punk hilariously rejected a fan's offer, who wanted to share his drink with The Straight Edge Superstar.

Punk provided commentary for Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia's main event match on this week's edition of Rampage. While making his entrance, CM Punk jumped into the crowd, reminiscent of how he did during his debut at The First Dance.

However, he didn't expect that a fan would offer him a drink out of nowhere. A perplexed CM Punk straight-up declined the offer.

It seemed like the fan tried to insist Punk into taking a sip, but the AEW star was adamant about his choice.

The former WWE Champion's straight edge lifestyle is one of the things that has made him standout from the rest throughout his career.

The moment made for a memorable visual, and you can check it out here.

CM Punk was at his best in the commentary box, as he put over Darby Allin while also building the hype for his clash with the former TNT Champion at All Out 2021. After Allin came up on top, Punk chased off 2pointO before finally facing off with his All Out opponent to close the show on a high.

CM Punk's match at AEW All Out will be his first in nearly seven years

On September 5th, CM Punk will step back into the squared circle after being away from wrestling since 2014. There's unprecedented hype surrounding Punk's match, and the former WWE star will do everything in his ability to put up a memorable show for the fans in Chicago.

Darby Allin will also be eying to score the biggest win of his career on Sunday night. AEW has time and again shown they don't book their homegrown talents as fodder for established stars, and there's a chance Allin could score the biggest win of his career against Punk at All Out.

Are you excited about CM Punk vs. Darby Allin at All Out 2021? Do you think Punk will have it easy at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

