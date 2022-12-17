Watch: CM Punk seemingly takes a dig at former AEW rival at non-wrestling event

Former AEW World Champion, CM Punk, was once again on commentary duty for Cage Fighting Fury Championships. During the broadcast, he seemingly took a dig at MJF, with whom he feuded in AEW.

Punk and MJF have quite a history with each other and have collided twice on the company's programming. At Revolution 2022, Punk defeated The Salt of the Earth in a Dog Collar Match, courtesy of help from Wardlow. However, it seems that their rivalry has boiled over to events outside of AEW.

During a match at CFFC, Punk took a dig at MJF, who hails from Long Island. The two-time AEW World Champion stated that people from Long Island can't be trusted. He then added that he meant no offense to anybody who is from the area, and he's just calling things as they are, as commentators are wont to do.

Check out the clip of CM Punk's commentary call from CFFC:

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV CM Punk on commentary for CFFC



"There's people from Long island, you can't trust them." CM Punk on commentary for CFFC"There's people from Long island, you can't trust them." https://t.co/1IM8J5T97J

Punk and MJF were set to reignite their feud once again upon the latter's return to AEW television at All Out.

At the pay-per-view, the 26-year-old star won the Casino Ladder Match to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. On the same show, Punk won the world title by beating Jon Moxley in the main event. The closing moments of All Out saw a masked MJF finally reveal his identity as he confronted Punk.

Unfortunately, the two men did not cross paths. Following Punk's comments towards The Elite at the All Out media scrum, he has been taken off television and is yet to return.

His status in AEW is still in doubt. MJF, meanwhile, captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear by beating Jon Moxley.

What did you make of CM Punk seemingly taking a dig at MJF on CFFC commentary? Sound off in the comments section below.

