[Watch] CM Punk seen lunging at AEW President Tony Khan after backstage incident with Jack Perry 

Following the footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's fiasco at AEW All In aired, specific claims concerning Tony Khan have seemingly been proven.

During the event's fallout, leading up to the Straight Edge Superstar's release from the company, there have been claims that Khan was present and directly involved in the entire scuffle backstage.

This seemingly prompted the AEW President to release Punk, as he claimed that he feared for his life during the incident. The WWE Superstar has spoken up on this recently and claimed that he never did anything to make Khan feel this way and that this was all meant to ruin his image.

As seen from the released footage, CM Punk, at the peak of his anger, turned to a corner unseen by the backstage cameras and attempted to lunge at someone. This could have been Tony Khan.

The part of the footage can be seen below.

In the end, everything showcased during the footage directly proved several claims, including the nature of the scuffle, who was involved, and how this all started and ended.

