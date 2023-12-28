[Watch] Crowd footage from Dynamite contradicts claim about AEW's alleged downfall

Amid the internet wrestling community constantly calling out AEW for their low attendance on weekly shows and predicting the death of the company, some positive signs came out of this week's Dynamite.

2023 has undoubtedly been a year full of ups and downs for All Elite Wrestling. On the one hand, the company produced the biggest show in history with the largest crowd for All In at Wembley in London. On the other, the company drew fairly low attendance numbers in comparison to the previous years for its weekly shows.

The internet wrestling community has been throwing shade at pictures of empty crowds from All Elite shows and making fun of the 'hard-cam side.' This led to many claiming that AEW is on the verge of a downfall and the company could be dead sooner rather than later, considering the attendance.

Well, it can't be denied that Tony Khan has struggled to sell out arenas lately, but the PPV attendances have been phenomenal throughout the year. Meanwhile, there is another light of positivity for the promotion, as crowd footage from Dynamite this week surfaces on social media.

The Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, was packed and the crowd was hot throughout the show as well. Here is the footage from the Dynamite crowd this week:

Tony Khan addresses AEW being under constant attack

Tony Khan finally opened up about AEW being constantly attacked, during the recent ROH Final Battle media scrum. Here is what the CEO and President of the company said:

"To be AEW is to be under constant attack. You do a great show and the next day somebody’s saying something negative. You do five great shows in a row. Somebody says something negative. You break the ticket record for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling show in the history of the world, and somebody has something bad to say about it. I just, at this point, I don’t worry about it." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Meanwhile, the positive signs can be clearly seen. Only time will tell how Tony Khan will bounce back and if he can produce some of the best wrestling shows of 2024.