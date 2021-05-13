Watch: Darby Allin cuts an emotional promo after AEW Dynamite goes off-air

On AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin's TNT Championship reign finally came to an end. The Best Man, Miro, tore Allin to shreds throughout the title bout and ultimately took home the gold after a brutal twenty-minute beatdown.

Darby Allin captured the gold back at Full Gear 2020, when he bested inaugural and two-time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

At this moment, Darby is the only man to hold both versions of the titles, with the red strap version being retired following the passing of the late great Brodie Lee.

After beating Cody, Darby picked up nine back-to-back wins as champion. Brian Cage, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, and more have all fallen to the daredevil of AEW. However, tonight, May 12th, 2021 Darby Allin's dream run came to an end.

Miro dominated Darby Allin in tonight's main event match-up and finally wrenched the gold away from him in what was one of the best matches of the Bulgarian's AEW career.

After the show went off the air, Allin spoke to the fans in attendance to thank them for their support.

Darby Allin said that the TNT Championship was the one that meant the most to him. He didn't need to win any other titles, in AEW or anywhere else. Though he'd lost the gold tonight, he vowed that he'd be TNT Champion once again.

"When I became TNT Champion I told everybody it was the only championship that meant anything to me, and I mean that 100%. People ask me "When are you gonna win the big one? When are you gonna win the AEW Heavyweight Championship? I looked them dead in the eye and said "I don't need that s***. I need the TNT Championship. I don't need to collect any other belts from anywhere else in this world. I need the TNT Championship, and I guarantee you, every single one of you here this is not the last time I am TNT Champion. Thank you for all of the support, it means the world to me," said Darby Allin.

An emotional @DarbyAllin talks about what the @AEW TNT title meant to him. Wow. In tears. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4TabWFMtIA — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) May 13, 2021

Darby Allin and Sting could face Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

With an attack by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to Sting tonight, it seems that we may be pulling Darby Allin away from the TNT Title scene to focus on that feud.

The villainous duo has been a thorn in Sting and Allin's side for the past few weeks. On the previous edition of AEW Dynamite, Page and Sky threw Darby down a staircase, ensuring that he will not be at 100% for his title defense tonight.

It looks like both sets of teams will settle their issues at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30th.

Once the feud with Page and Sky is settled, we can expect Allin to fall right back in the hunt for the AEW TNT Championship.