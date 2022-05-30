×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Darby Allin's terrifying botch against former WWE Superstar at AEW Double or Nothing

Darby sought revenge at Double or Nothing
Darby sought revenge at Double or Nothing
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 09:13 AM IST
News

Darby Allin had a scary near-miss during his clash with Kyle O'Reilly at AEW Double or Nothing.

The face-painted daredevil went to war with O'Reilly in the name of Sting, who fell victim to an attack this past week on AEW Dynamite. The Violent Artist and the rest of the Undisputed Elite unleashed a callous attack on The Icon, leaving him unable to attend the pay-per-view.

During the clash between KOR and Darby, the latter went for a tope suicida. However, during his dive, he caught the rope and careened into his rival uncontrollably. Upon further viewing, Darby can consider himself fortunate that the hiccup had no serious ramifications.

Check out the scary moment in the video below:

@TheRajGiri I don’t want to see Darby get injured, but at this rate it’s a matter of when something tragically goes wrong. @WrestlingInc https://t.co/LCU51KHPoV

Kyle O'Reilly denied Darby his vengeance with a top-rope knee drop to score the pinfall. O'Reilly and Darby both competed in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in recent weeks, eliminated by Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy respectively.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, following Adam Cole's victory over Hardy in the semi-finals, the Undisputed Elite's Young Bucks attacked their Double or Nothing opponents the Hardys.

Also Read Article Continues below
Diving kneedrop by @KORCombat! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / PPV.com https://t.co/nhhtz9dEcH

O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, meanwhile, focused on the duo of Sting and Darby Allin who had made their way to the ring to make the save. This led to the match being made on Rampage between Darby and KOR for tonight's event.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Ken Norris
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी