Watch: Darby Allin's terrifying botch against former WWE Superstar at AEW Double or Nothing

Darby Allin had a scary near-miss during his clash with Kyle O'Reilly at AEW Double or Nothing.

The face-painted daredevil went to war with O'Reilly in the name of Sting, who fell victim to an attack this past week on AEW Dynamite. The Violent Artist and the rest of the Undisputed Elite unleashed a callous attack on The Icon, leaving him unable to attend the pay-per-view.

During the clash between KOR and Darby, the latter went for a tope suicida. However, during his dive, he caught the rope and careened into his rival uncontrollably. Upon further viewing, Darby can consider himself fortunate that the hiccup had no serious ramifications.

Check out the scary moment in the video below:

Kyle O'Reilly denied Darby his vengeance with a top-rope knee drop to score the pinfall. O'Reilly and Darby both competed in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in recent weeks, eliminated by Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy respectively.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, following Adam Cole's victory over Hardy in the semi-finals, the Undisputed Elite's Young Bucks attacked their Double or Nothing opponents the Hardys.

O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, meanwhile, focused on the duo of Sting and Darby Allin who had made their way to the ring to make the save. This led to the match being made on Rampage between Darby and KOR for tonight's event.

