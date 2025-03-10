WATCH: Fans kicked out of AEW Revolution

Video footage from AEW Revolution showed that some fans were escorted from their seats and kicked out of the arena. This appears to have been due to improper decorum during the show.

Tonight's pay-per-view took place at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The main show's match card featured nine blockbuster bouts, including several grudge matches and AEW title defenses.

Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, who was present for the show, reported that some fans in the front rows were escorted out of the arena by security. This reportedly occurred during the second match of the night, which featured Mercedes Moné taking on Momo Watanabe. She speculated that they might have had too much to drink as staff went in to clean the area.

A clip of this moment can be seen below:

The entire row was seemingly cleared out by the staff before two specific fans were escorted by the team from the arena. These may be the perpetrators, while the others might be those unintentionally caught up in the situation.

Apart from this unfortunate situation, the crowd has been hot for AEW Revolution, with several matches already stealing the show. There will be more to come later in the night.

