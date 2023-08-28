[Watch] Fans make fun of Cash Wheeler at AEW All In after his recent arrest

One-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cash Wheeler, drew the attention of the live crowd at AEW: All In and was on the receiving end of a massive heckling at Wembley.

Wheeler, who recently made the news for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, was sounded off by the audience at AEW All In with their own version of the Aerosmith 1989 classic, and Grammy Award Winner, 'Janie's Got a Gun.' As Cash's match went on, the audience chanted, "Cash's got a gun." A video which is now making the rounds on social media.

Coming off a victory in London, both Wheeler and Harwood are on a role, having now taken the lead in their on-going rivalry with The Young Bucks.

FTR retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship

The heckling among those in attendance in London didn't seem to have an affect on Cash or his tag partner as they fought to a clean victory over their long-term rivals, The Young Bucks.

FTR accomplished this feat in front of more than 80,000 people and at one of the most prestigious performance venues in the world, Wembley Stadium. Something that would definitely be a special moment and memory for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. The match itself was a spectate, with plenty of back and forth, making it a thrilling experience for the audience.

There was some uncertainty over the future of Cash in the company following his arrest. But with the conclusion at All In, he seems destined to be in Tony Khan's promotion for the long run.

In addition, FTR's feud with The Young Bucks doesn't seem to be over. After coming out on the losing end of a long and grueling match, the Bucks still seemed to have some animosity with FTR. They refused to shake the hands of the winners and champions, which seemed to guarantee a continuation of their rivalry.

