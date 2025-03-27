Watch: First footage from Ricochet and Samantha Irvin's magical marriage ceremony

Ricochet is one of the biggest names in AEW. He made his debut in the company at All In 2024 and is now a quite convincing heel. From 2018 to 2024, he was signed to WWE, where he won the Intercontinental Championship once, the United States Championship once and the NXT North American Championship once.

Ad

Ricochet and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin have been a couple for several years. They reportedly got engaged in early 2023. This week, they finally tied the knot. Irvin posted a clip from their wedding where the couple were seen engrossed in a romantic dance under bursting firecrackers in the sky.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Samantha Irvin was signed to WWE from 2021 until her departure in October 2024. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her. However, fans worldwide want her to join her husband in All Elite Wrestling.

Ricochet's wife Samantha Irvin believes that Vince McMahon would have removed her from ring announcing

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Samantha Irvin said that she was certain that Vince McMahon would remove her from ring announcing and give her a different role. However, things worked out well for her, and she had a successful run in the Stamford-based company. Irvin is proud of her past and is optimistic about the future.

Ad

"Growing up with Vince [McMahon], honestly, if there was a Samantha Irvin, Vince would have taken her off of ring announcing. He would have been like, 'Put her somewhere else and have her do something else.' In my head, I always thought that's what would happen. That wasn't the case. I'm so proud of everything I accomplished, but ring announcing is not my goal, and I'm very goal-oriented," said Irvin. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Samantha Irvin is currently 36 years old. She is popularly known as Samantha The Bomb.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback