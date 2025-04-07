WATCH: Former AEW champion struggles to exit arena after humiliating defeat

An AEW star couldn't walk out of the arena after getting squashed in the ring. Tonight's Dynasty pay-per-view's Zero Hour had many significant moments.
Max Caster was embarrassed during tonight's event by his former friend and tag team partner Anthony Bowens. The duo were former AEW World Tag Team Champions, but an attitude change in the Platinum star led to the duo's split.
At Maximum Carnage Collision in January, Anthony and Max officially parted ways, and Billy Gunn sided with the former. Following that, Bowens was on a hiatus. Meanwhile, the Best Wrestler Alive announced a series of open challenges where he appeared on Collision and Dynamite. However, the challenge hasn't been going well for the star seeing as how the star hasn't picked up a single victory in six matches.
Tonight, Anthony Bowens returned to AEW after two months and squashed Max Caster in a short time. After the match, a fan uploaded a clip on X (formerly Twitter) of the Best Wrestler Alive crawling through the ramp while going backstage. It seems like the Caster underwent serious physical and emotional damage as his former friend battled him.
It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion. Also, only time will tell how will Tony Khan book Anthony Bowens going forward.