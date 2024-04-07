[Watch] Former AEW star in attendance at WrestleMania XL

A former AEW star was in attendance for WrestleMania XL. This star posted a video online and was particularly hyped about one particular match.

The star in question is Big Swole and she was hyped about the six-woman tag team match between Jade Cargill, Naomi, Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL. She took to Twitter to post a video just before the match and showed her excitement.

She wrote:

“Letssss goooooo #WrestleMania #Queens 👸🏾.”

Expand Tweet

This match saw the WrestleMania debut of former AEW star Jade Cargill and she sure did not disappoint. The trio of Cargill, Belair and Naomi beat Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai with ease with Cargill getting the pin.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Jade Cargill as she looks to carve a path as a singles star after her impressive showing at 'Mania. With someone of her calibre, a rivalry with a top star, particularly with someone like Rhea Ripley, for the Women's World Championship, will make the most sense.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a hard-hitting contest. She won the match after hitting her opponent with not one but two riptides and continued her dominance as the top female star in WWE.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Were you impressed with Jade Cargill's WrestleMania debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion