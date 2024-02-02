[Watch] Former AEW star was in the crowd at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, blown away by one match

A former AEW star attended the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event. She shared some snippets from the event and showered praise on one match on the card, claiming that it stole the whole show.

The former AEW star in question is Big Swole. Swole made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. However, she was released from the company back in 2021. Since her release, Swole has been around on the independent wrestling scene.

Big Swole also happens to be the better half of WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander. Swole was recently spotted attending the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event in her hometown of Tampa, Florida. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Swole claimed that the women's Rumble match stole the show and praised everyone involved:

"First off, the women stole the show!! #RoyalRumble was about the queens!! They came, the slayed and the conquered! 👑"

Well, the 2024 women's Rumble match was absolutely phenomenal, which included some great moments, epic showdowns, and a great winner in Bayley. The leader of the Damage CTRL won after lasting for over an hour. Many fans on the internet also believe it was the best match of the night as well.

Former WWE Women's Champion talked about the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match being wide-ranged

In a recent episode of The Bump the former WWE Women's Champion and the 2024 Rumble winner Bayley explained how the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match was wide-ranged with so much going on:

“I’ve been in a few of these now, but this one, I would have to say, was so wide-ranged. We had girls from NXT, we had new girls on Raw and SmackDown that this is their first Rumble or maybe only their second Rumble. We had brand newcomers, Jade, we had returners, and Naomi, we had a little bit of everything." [H/T TJRWrestling]

Meanwhile, Bayley is yet to decide on her opponent for WrestleMania 40 and it remains to be seen which champion she ends up choosing in the coming weeks.

