[Watch] Former champion makes horrendous botch at AEW Worlds End 

Fans witnessed a major botch during a match at AEW Worlds End. This occurred during the pre-show of the pay-per-view, where Kris Statlander took on Willow Nightingale in a one-on-one bout.

The two decided to lock horns after Stokely Hathaway claimed that they had some hidden animosity. At one point in the match, Nightingale attempted a powerbomb on the former TBS Champion, but she could not lift her appropriately and almost ended up dropping her mid-way.

Willow Nightingale regained her balance and attempted to deliver a Gutwrench Suplex instead, which looked much better except for the finish. After Nightingale slammed her to the mat, Kris Statlander's legs landed on her face, and the commentators played this off by saying that the latter countered the move into a leg drop.

The two AEW stars put on a good show, eventually ending in Nightingale emerging victorious. She defeated Statlander after delivering a Powerbomb.

The bout's could disappoint Stokely Hathaway, who instigated this contest. He wanted Statlander to realize she did not need the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion or her other friends.

