[Watch] Former WWE star shares an adorable clip during The Rock's return on SmackDown

A former WWE star, who has also performed on AEW, shared a cute clip showing his adorable kid jumping in joy during the return of The Rock on SmackDown last week.

On the September 15 edition of SmackDown, fans witnessed an unexpected appearance by Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson on WWE TV after many years. The Denver crowd went bonkers and fans watching at home would've also enjoyed the electrifying return of The Great One. He interrupted Austin Theory and also delivered The People's Elbow to the former United States Champion before leaving.

It was definitely a moment to cherish for all wrestling fans and members of the industry as well. Former WWE stars, The Bollywood Boyz (fka the Singh Brothers) who also performed on AEW Dynamite and Dark recently, also seemed to enjoy The Rock's return.

One half of The Bollywood Boyz, Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra, shared an adorable clip of his son Gurveer in their home, jumping with excitement while watching The Rock on SmackDown. He uploaded the clip on "X" (formerly Twitter), writing:

"'The Rock is here!' First in English & then Gurveer says it in Punjabi 'Rock Agya!' 2 generations later. Thank you for this amazing, inspiring moment. @therock."

The Rock vs Roman Reigns was locked in for Wrestlemaia 39 but didn't happen

The last few years have seen the rapid rise of Roman Reigns as the biggest megastar in wrestling. The success of The Bloodline storyline has fans clamoring for a dream money match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock, who happen to be cousins. The story writes itself.

However, things never worked out and we're yet to see what could possibly be the biggest money match in WWE. Recently, The Great One revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that their match had been locked in for WrestleMania 39 earlier this year but plans were nixed for some reason.

Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull made a triumphant return last week on SmackDown. His Hollywood schedule seems to be on hold for the next few months, given the writer's guild strike. Only time will tell whether fans will finally get to see the mega match next year at WrestleMania 40.