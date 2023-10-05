[WATCH] Former WWE star spotted without walking boot; could be close to massive in-ring return amidst AEW rumors

Adam Copeland's return to wrestling and his debut in AEW has excited the fans no end. And now, there's an indication that another red-hot former WWE wrestler might be returning to the ring sooner than expected. All eyes are now on Tony Khan, and observers are wondering whether Khan will be able to complete two coups in such a short span of time.

The professional wrestler who looks geared up for a return is none other than Mercedes Mone, who was recently injured in a match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW. The two wrestled for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Mone ended up losing the match and injured her ankle during the bout. While she had to be carried to the back after that match, there's good news for Mone fans.

According to Ringside News, Mone was seen without a medical boot at a recent podcast, hinting at her recuperating faster than expected - paving the way for speculation about an in-ring return.

Mercedes Mone will boost AEW Women's Wrestling

The biggest name in AEW Women's wrestling, Jade Cargill, made a shocking exit after she lost the TBS championship to Kris Statlander. Cargill became the second high-profile exit from the Jacksonville-based company in recent times, with CM Punk being sacked before her.

If Mercedes Mone joins the Tony Khan-led company, she will be the perfect foil and for wrestlers like Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander - and audiences can be assured of some great matches. Mone created a stir when she was spotted at AEW All In, 2023.

Mone is red-hot among wrestling fans after her fantastic run in WWE. In WWE, she had headlining feuds with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and others.

What do you think? Will Mercedes Mone sign on the dotted line for AEW?