[Watch] Hangman Page involved in embarrassing botch on AEW Dynamite

Just moments ago, an unforeseen botch occurred during the opening match of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Opening the show, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland faced each other in the third installment of their ongoing rivalry. The stakes were at their highest this time around, as the winner would become the next challenger for Samoa Joe's world title.

It was a hard-hitting match in the ring to begin the night, as both AEW stars did not hold back from dishing out punishment to one another. At a point in the match, they were not satisfied with the action inside the ring, and tables were brought out and set up at ringside.

Hangman Page got his ankle caught on the top rope, and this led to him left hanging and in a vulnerable position. Swerve took advantage of this and stomped him from the top rope. He then rolled right into the table, and it seemed as if this was a setup for Swerve to put him through it.

However, the table's legs gave in and folded before anything could happen, which led the former AEW World Champion to hit the floor with a thud.

This did not stop their momentum though, as they then found other ways to dish out more punishment, including bringing out another table and the action continued.

