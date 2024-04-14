[Watch] House of Black introduce new finisher on AEW Collision

The top AEW faction, House of Black, was in trios action on the most recent episode of Collision, where they also introduced a cool and hard-hitting new finisher.

On AEW Collision tonight, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King of the House of Black were in trios actions against Top Flight. It was the opening match of the show that featured some amazing spots and non-stop action. In the end, the faction regained much-needed momentum with a win.

Moreover, House of Black secured the victory with a brand new trios finisher. In the finisher, Brody hits the opponent with a cannonball in the corner while Malakai and Buddy hit them with a dropkick from each side of the corner. The move seemed hard-hitting, and the group called it cerebrus.

The clip can be watched below:

Following their win on AEW Collision, House of Black must be focusing on the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view. They are slated for a trios match against the team of Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston. It remains to be seen which team prevails at Dynasty on April 21.

