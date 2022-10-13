WATCH: Injured AEW star joins Orange Cassidy's victory celebration of first title reign after Dynamite goes off-air

Orange Cassidy has won his first title in AEW on the main event of this week's Dynamite. The 38-year-old star dethroned PAC to capture the All-Atlantic Championship. During the post-match celebrations. he was joined by Kris Statlander.

Kris is currently sidelined because of a knee injury. Before being sidelined, it was believed by many that the Best Friends member was set to face Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship or Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship. However, the injury didn't prevent her from appearing after the cameras stopped filming in Toronto.

Twitter users shared photos of Statlander's cameo as she celebrated OC's All-Atlantic Championship win. Check it out below:

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Orange Cassidy’s speech after winning the All Atlantic Championship. Kris Statlander and the Best Friends join the celebration. #AEWDynamite Orange Cassidy’s speech after winning the All Atlantic Championship. Kris Statlander and the Best Friends join the celebration. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/6OfS48N2Q4

Statlander suffered her latest knee injury on an episode of Dynamite. At the time, the 27-year-old was in a feud with The Baddies that also included Athena. She suffered her first knee injury, a torn ACL, back in June 2020. Unlike OC, it might take a little longer until we see Statlander win a title in AEW.

PAC and Orange Cassidy have a lot of history with each other

PAC and Orange Cassidy are among two of the primary stars of AEW and have been a crucial part of the promotion since it started a few years ago.

Earlier this month, PAC successfully defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Cassidy in singles competition. He retained his title after hitting his opponent with a hammer behind the referee's back.

Thanks to Orange Cassidy's win in Toronto, The British star's reign ended at 108 days. He won the title at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view by winning a four-way match that included Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors.

This was also PAC's first title run in AEW. A few weeks ago, he won the AEW World Trios Title with Death Triangle and became the first-ever double champion in the promotion.

