[Watch] Jack Perry disrespects AEW legend by pouring energy drink on his head

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Jack Perry disrespected a former WWE veteran by pouring a drink on him. This would be Tony Schiavone whom Perry was next to on commentary during a tag team bout tonight.

The Scapegoat was ringside for The Young Bucks match and he wished to support his comrades from the commentary table. At various points in the match, he kept on calling out Schiavone as he claimed he was not giving The Bucks the respect they deserved. He felt that the veteran was being less enthusiastic than he should be and that he was not being professional.

Schiavone too responded to him, wondering where the old Jack Perry went. Perry was hyping up the EVPs, praising them all through his time working commentary. In the end, The Young Bucks were successful in winning their match, much to the delight of the former FTW Champion.

As he was about to leave the commentary desk, he gave a toast to The Bucks from afar, and as he stood up, he ended up pouring a Wooooo! Energy Drink on Tony Schiavone's head. The veteran was not at all amused by what happened, even cursing out Perry.

The Elite continue to run AEW and this may be the case until someone puts them in their place.