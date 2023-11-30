[Watch] Jon Moxley breaks character during his match on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was seen breaking character in the middle of the crowd during his match in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament on the latest episode of Dynamite.

It's no secret that Jon Moxley is universally loved by wrestling fans. He is also known for his goofy moments in and outside the squared circle. Well, that's what he did on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, and it's all over social media.

This week, Dynamite opened with Moxley squaring off against Jay Lethal in the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament. During the bout, he got sent over the barricade by Lethal. Nonetheless, the former AEW World Champion was just chilling and interacting with the fans.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of the match, Mox successfully captured his second victory in the tournament against Jay Lethal in the Gold League match. The former WWE Champion has now gained six points with two back-to-back wins.

It remains to be seen how the tournament progresses and whether Moxley could solidify his status in AEW by winning the Continental Classic.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes