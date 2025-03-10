[Watch] Jon Moxley makes an embarrassing botch at AEW Revolution 2025

  • home icon
By Nikunj Walia
Modified Mar 10, 2025 05:56 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestling DONTAKU - Source: Getty
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion [Image source: Getty]

Jon Moxley faced a tough battle at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. However, he also had an embarrassing botch during his high-stakes main event showdown.

The Purveyor of Violence defended his AEW World Championship against his fierce rival, Cope. The two had been feuding for months, which led to their title match at Revolution.

The contest was a hard-fought battle, with both men delivering their best performances despite the overwhelming negative reactions it received. Additionally, Jon Moxley had an embarrassing moment toward the end of the title match.

The former WWE Superstar gained the upper hand on Cope and lifted him to deliver the Paradigm Shift. However, the move was clearly botched by Moxley.

Watch the clip below:

Despite the embarrassing botch, Moxley managed to walk away victorious. His title match turned into a Triple Threat bout after Christian Cage cashed in his title match opportunity at the end and inserted himself into the contest.

Captain Charisma almost had Cope beat for the title, but Jon Moxley came from behind to secure the sleeper submission. As a result, Christian passed out, allowing Moxley to retain his title.

However, the Death Riders' leader doesn't have much time to rest, as his next challenger, Swerve Strickland, is already waiting in the shadows, ready to take the title from him.

Edited by Neda Ali
