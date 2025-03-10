[Watch] Jon Moxley makes an embarrassing botch at AEW Revolution 2025

Jon Moxley faced a tough battle at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. However, he also had an embarrassing botch during his high-stakes main event showdown.

Ad

The Purveyor of Violence defended his AEW World Championship against his fierce rival, Cope. The two had been feuding for months, which led to their title match at Revolution.

The contest was a hard-fought battle, with both men delivering their best performances despite the overwhelming negative reactions it received. Additionally, Jon Moxley had an embarrassing moment toward the end of the title match.

The former WWE Superstar gained the upper hand on Cope and lifted him to deliver the Paradigm Shift. However, the move was clearly botched by Moxley.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the embarrassing botch, Moxley managed to walk away victorious. His title match turned into a Triple Threat bout after Christian Cage cashed in his title match opportunity at the end and inserted himself into the contest.

Captain Charisma almost had Cope beat for the title, but Jon Moxley came from behind to secure the sleeper submission. As a result, Christian passed out, allowing Moxley to retain his title.

However, the Death Riders' leader doesn't have much time to rest, as his next challenger, Swerve Strickland, is already waiting in the shadows, ready to take the title from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback