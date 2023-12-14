[Watch] Jon Moxley plants a kiss on former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE and AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley popped the eyes of the wrestling world by sharing a kiss on the lip of his opponent on the latest episode of Dynamite.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE champion Jon Moxley was set to square off against Swerve Strickland in the main event of the show. It was a Gold League match in the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament. Furthermore, both Mox and Swerve were coming off of three consecutive victories each.

Fans have been super hyped for the bout ever since the announcement, considering the potential of both the stars. Throughout the match, the crowd was behind Swerve Strickland, chanting "Swerve's house." It turned out to be a hard-hitting encounter as expected, also including some brutal spots.

The unpredictability factor was also there, as both were undefeated in the Gold League until now. Apart from the wrestling spots, fans on the internet also took notice of a shocking moment during the bout. In one of the spots, Swerve could be seen kissing Moxley on his lips after a back-and-forth.

It was surely a shocking and eye-popping moment at the same time. Speaking of the result of the match, Mox emerged victorious over Swerve to top the Gold League with 12 points. It remains to be seen who wins the Continental Classic Tournament.