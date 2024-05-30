[Watch] Kazuchika Okada shuts down CM Punk chants with a non-PG response on AEW Dynamite

The former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk's name was chanted yet again on Dynamite this week, but the current Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada shut the crowd down. The Rainmaker's response was not very PG.

CM Punk was released from AEW last year following a backstage incident at 'All In 2023.' However, The Second City Saint's name is still being chanted on Tony Khan's promotion. The promotion recently aired the controversial 'All In' footage involving Punk and Jack Perry. However, the move backfired, as the fans were chanting for Punk.

Meanwhile, The Punk chants broke out yet again on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. As The Elite made their way to the ring to address the TNT Title situation after Adam Copeland was out due to injury, fans in attendance began the "CM Punk" chants.

Nonetheless, Kazuchika Okada took charge of shutting the fans down. The Continental Champion took the microphone and said, "Shut up b*tches" to quickly stop the Punk chants and generate more heat.

The clip of Okada shutting down fans can be seen by clicking this LINK.

A WWE veteran says CM Punk will get injured again

The veteran former WWE writer Vince Russo made a bold prediction ahead of CM Punk's in-ring return from injury. Punk had been out of action since the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge recently, Russo said that Punk will be injured again after returning:

"Can I make a bold prediction? I hate to say this but when Punk comes back, he’s gonna be injured in three months. I am telling you, man. He is old, bro. He can’t do what he used to do without getting hurt. He is older, he hasn’t been in the ring in how long? He’s not gonna hold up."

Check out the video below:

Moreover, The Second City Saint has been involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre despite the injury. Henceforth, only time will tell when Punk will return to the squared circle and face McIntyre after months of animosity.

