WATCH: Kenny Omega addresses fans for the first time following his return when AEW Dynamite went off the air

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite faced the Death Triangle in the third match of their Best of Seven Series. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks prevailed this time, bringing the team's record against PAC and The Lucha Brothers to 1-2.

When PAC attempted the Black Arrow on Matt Jackson, Jackson raised his knees and pinned the former. The sequence allowed Omega and The Bucks to defeat Death Triangle for the first time in the ongoing series of bouts.

The Cleaner later cut an emotional promo for fans following the show. He expressed gratitude to the spectators for attending and supporting professional wrestling:

"So whether you love us whether you hate us whether you're indifferent to us, hopefully something that you saw on this show allowed you for a moment in time to have a good time. For me, my good time was being able to performed in front of you guys. It's something that, I've been missing for nine weeks or so and then before then, yikes about nine months. Crazy to think about it. But today, I was able to cut loose, not only with you guys but with some of my best friends in the whole wide world that's these guys right here." (00:53 - 1:36)

The Best of Seven Series has previously seen Death Triangle emerge victorious in matches one and two. However, the current AEW World Trios Champions have had to resort to some underhanded tricks to reign supreme over their opponents.

Kenny Omega made his first appearance in NJPW following his departure from the company to join AEW

Apart from the Best of Seven Series, Kenny Omega has been confirmed for another blockbuster clash with another of his longtime rivals. Omega recently made his return to NJPW to challenge Will Ospreay.

It was later announced that the two would meet in January's Wrestle Kingdom event with the IWGP United States Championship on the line.

Omega is scheduled to compete for the Japanese promotion on January 4. Meanwhile, he will also look to recapture the AEW World Trios Championship alongside his stablemates.

