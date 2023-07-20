[WATCH] Kota Ibushi purposely hurts himself after AEW Blood and Guts match; even Kenny Omega and Young Bucks were stunned!

Kota Ibushi did something after the AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts match, the clip of which is going viral, and people within the wrestling community are finding it hilarious.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured a brutal Blood and Guts match between the bloodthirsty rivals The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club to culminate their ongoing feud. Fans also witnessed the most awaited arrival of Japanese veteran Kota Ibushi to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The wait finally came to an end when Ibushi turned out to be the last entrant in the Blood and Guts match. Although he performed some decent spots during the bout, Ibushi's stint in the match was underwhelming as compared to the other wrestlers involved.

Nevertheless, after The Elite managed to emerge victorious and the show went off the air, a moment surfacing on the internet featuring Kota Ibushi was shocking and hilarious at the same time.

In the clip, Kota can be seen jumping on his back on the thumbtacks, which also received a stunning reaction from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with Hangman Adam Page having a laugh. The clip can be watched here:

Blood and Guts performance of Kota Ibushi and his potential future in AEW

Ibushi might have not been successful in leaving a mark during the first match amid his arrival, but fans in attendance gave a solid reaction while he was walking down the ramp and were pumped up to see him.

The Japanese star also shared a brutal moment with Jon Moxley when he put him on the bed of nails and performed a moonsault on the same that looked lethal.

Although his first night was not so memorable, there is a lot to look forward to from Ibushi in AEW. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the higher-ups have in store for the Japanese star and his potential first feud.