[WATCH] Major AEW executive seemingly mocks CM Punk's embarrassing botch on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was rife with CM Punk references and taunts, with Matt Jackson taking a jibe at the former WWE World Champion.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega faced the Lucha Bros and PAC in the second match of their best of 7 series to determine the Trios Champions. The champions retained their titles against the returning Elite at Full Gear, and much like they did at the pay-per-view, their signature hammer played a key role.

Penta knocked Matt Jackson out with the hammer with the referee’s back turned, and the older Jackson brother got pinned for the three count. During the match, Matt Jackson, who is also the Executive Vice President of AEW, mocked a well-known CM Punk botch.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



#AEWDynamite Matt Jackson mocked Punk's Buckshot Lariat botches Matt Jackson mocked Punk's Buckshot Lariat botches 😂😂😂#AEWDynamite

The Voice of the Voiceless famously botched a Buckshot Lariat while attempting to perform the move during his feud against Hangman Adam Page. The two-time AEW World Champion flipped over the rope but lost his balance upon landing before delivering an awkward Lariat.

Matt Jackson did exactly that as he deliberately lost his balance to seemingly troll the former ROH World Champion’s failure at executing the Buckshot Lariat.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite Bro these guys are not real Bro these guys are not real😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/XlaLOAKLeH

Numerous references were sprinkled throughout the match. They were not subtle either, as fans caught onto them very quickly. As unlikely as it may seem, could this be foreshadowing CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling?

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes