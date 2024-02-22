[Watch] Major AEW star struggles to walk after potentially breaking his ankle on Dynamite

A former AEW World Champion was seen limping after his major match on the latest episode of Dynamite. Many believe he may have injured his ankle.

The name in question is none other than 'Hangman' Adam Page. He has been involved in a feud with Swerve Strickland for the past several months. Last week on Dynamite, Page and Strickland squared off in a number one contenders bout, which ended in a time-limit draw. The two will now compete in a three-way match for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship.

On this week's Dynamite, Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage teamed up to take on Adam Page, Rob Van Dam, and Hook in a trios match. The bout concluded with The Samoan Submission Machine choking out RVD to secure the win.

After the show, a fan-recorded video on Twitter showed Adam Page struggling to walk. Many speculated that he might have injured his ankle during a spot in the multi-man contest.

Adam Page's potential injury status following AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that someone in the crowd heard 'Hangman' Adam Page say he seemingly broke his ankle on Dynamite:

"Yeah, that’s what I heard. I heard somebody that was at ringside when he was on the ground, he was saying he thought his ankle was broken.” [H/T Ringside News]

It remains to be seen whether the former AEW World Champion will be cleared to compete in the three-way bout at Revolution on March 3, 2024.

