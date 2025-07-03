Watch: Mercedes Mone breaks the internet by sharing backstage clip with boyfriend

Mercedes Mone has once again found love in her life amid her roaring professional success in AEW. The CEO has not been shying away from PDA and decided to break the internet with her boyfriend in a new clip.

Ad

The CEO was recently revealed to be in a relationship with fellow AEW star, Beast Mortos. The discussion began after Mortos shared a photo of them together, with a heartwarming caption, and later, TMZ confirmed that they were indeed a couple.

Since then, Mone and Mortos have been spotted together numerous times. After the AEW Dynamite 300 episode, the newest couple in town did a cute dance backstage, with Mortos holding Mercedes Mone's hand on the song Illegal by Pinkpantheress, as seen on The CEO's TikTok account.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Mercedes Mone and Beast Mortos competed at the historic Dynamite episode. The CEO successfully retained her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa in a spectacular showdown. On the other hand, Mortos and Dralistico lost a tag team match to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.

While the duo had opposite match results on Dynamite, this lovely moment between them surely must have lifted Mortos' spirits. With the couple looking to be in love, it will be interesting to see where this relationship is headed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action