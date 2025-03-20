  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • WATCH: Mercedes Mone's AEW title match takes frightening turn with scary botch

WATCH: Mercedes Mone's AEW title match takes frightening turn with scary botch

By N.S Walia
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:13 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty - Source: Getty
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty [Source: GETTY]

Mercedes Mone came ready for a fight on AEW Dynamite this week with her title at stake. While she left victorious, it came at the price of being on the receiving end of a scary botch.

Ad

On the March 19, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Mercedes put her TBS Championship on the line against Billie Starkz. This was Billie's first match in quite some time after last competing at the WrestleDream Ground Zero event.

The match came about after Billie Starkz had an altercation with The CEO backstage on Dynamite. It was time for Starks to put her money where her mouth was, but standing in her way was the megastar and belt collector Mercedes Mone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The in-ring action was an exciting showdown to witness. While many underestimated Starkz's potential, she put up an excellent fight against Mone. However, towards the end of the bout, Billie Starkz had Mercedes lifted up on her shoulders.

In what looked like a scary spot, she seemingly dropped The CEO straight on her head. Mercedes almost had her lights out and lost her title, but a timely rope break saved the match. She was seen visibly reeling from the effects of that drop on the head soon after.

Ad

Check out the clip below:

Ad

Despite that, Mercedes Mone recovered quickly and locked in the sleeper hold submission to put away Billie Starkz and retain her title.

It remains to be seen if she walked away from the match without any serious injury.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी