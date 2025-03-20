WATCH: Mercedes Mone's AEW title match takes frightening turn with scary botch

Mercedes Mone came ready for a fight on AEW Dynamite this week with her title at stake. While she left victorious, it came at the price of being on the receiving end of a scary botch.

On the March 19, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Mercedes put her TBS Championship on the line against Billie Starkz. This was Billie's first match in quite some time after last competing at the WrestleDream Ground Zero event.

The match came about after Billie Starkz had an altercation with The CEO backstage on Dynamite. It was time for Starks to put her money where her mouth was, but standing in her way was the megastar and belt collector Mercedes Mone.

The in-ring action was an exciting showdown to witness. While many underestimated Starkz's potential, she put up an excellent fight against Mone. However, towards the end of the bout, Billie Starkz had Mercedes lifted up on her shoulders.

In what looked like a scary spot, she seemingly dropped The CEO straight on her head. Mercedes almost had her lights out and lost her title, but a timely rope break saved the match. She was seen visibly reeling from the effects of that drop on the head soon after.

Check out the clip below:

Despite that, Mercedes Mone recovered quickly and locked in the sleeper hold submission to put away Billie Starkz and retain her title.

It remains to be seen if she walked away from the match without any serious injury.

