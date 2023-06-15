[Watch] MJF attacks a fan on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF put his hands on a fan during the latest episode of Dynamite.

This week's episode of Dynamite kicked off with an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between MJF and Adam Cole. If the latter managed to defeat the former, then he would get a title shot down the line.

Early on in the match, it seemed like Cole had the upper hand. A frustrated MJF left the ring and attempted to blow off some steam by walking amongst the crowd. While doing so, The Salt of the Earth attacked a fan by shoving his cap away. But Friedman got a little more as he knocked off the fan's glasses.

Following the heinous act, the AEW World Champion went on to continue the match.

Both stars gave it their all. But neither was able to get the win. Toward the end of the match, the referee accidentally took a hit and was knocked down. This gave the Champion the freedom to use his title as an illegal weapon. But that plan failed as Cole grabbed the belt and hit MJF with it.

He then hit The Boom finisher and went for the pin, but The Devil kicked out. Following that, the two continued to battle, and once again, Adam Cole hit his finisher.

As he went for the pin, the bell rang just before the official could count to three. The former WWE Superstar was confused about what happened, and it was then announced that the 30-minute time limit had come to an end.

Thus the match ended in a draw, and despite Cole demanding some more time, MJF refused and left with his title.

