[WATCH] MJF seemingly pays tribute to Triple H on AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

AEW World Champion MJF paid homage to the King of Kings Triple H by performing his popular funny spot during the tag team match on AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has once again captured the limelight with his amazing tactics in the ring. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, the AEW World Champion competed in the finals of the blind eliminator tag tournament along with his partner and "Brochacho," Adam Cole.

The team of "Better than you Bay Bay" stood tall in the end, winning the entire tournament by finally hitting a "Double clothesline." Apart from the most awaited double clothesline, another spot during the match that managed to grab fans' attention was MJF seemingly paying homage to The Game, Triple H.

The AEW World Champion perhaps recreated a moment from the Ruthless Aggression era, where Triple H oversold a kick by Shawn Michales and behaved like a drunk guy. The Game also did the same funny spot during a tag match against Randy Orton. MJF did a similar thing with improvisation as well, as he went low on Sammy Guevara by hitting a headbutt while falling.

You can see the clip here:

MJF and Adam Cole are set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Following their victory on Dynamite, the team of "Better than You Bay Bay" is in contention for the tag titles. Furthermore, the current champions, FTR, also showed up to give a preview of their upcoming title match, and both teams are officially set to collision on the July 29th episode of Collision.

Another noticeable moment that took place after their victory was Adam Cole staring at the AEW World Title before handing it over to Maxwell and the champion being mad at Cole before hugging him.

Henceforth, it would surely be interesting to find out what the creative has in store for the unlikely alliance in the coming weeks, as well as whether they can get their hands on the AEW World Tag Team Titles.