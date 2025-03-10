WATCH: Modern Family actor chokeslams AEW star at Revolution

AEW Revolution saw a Modern Family actor chokeslam a big star on the show. All this while there was absolute pandemonium at the show and the fans were on the edge of their seats.

Over the years, the wrestling world has seen a lot of celebrity involvement, both in WWE and AEW. However, at Revolution, a big star from the sitcom Modern Family appeared out of nowhere to chokeslam Mansoor of MxM Collection.

This took place after Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe overcame the team of Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden. After Big Boom AJ picked up the win for his team, chaos erupted. As Lance Archer and his team came out to intimidate them, out came Powerhouse Hobbs as the equalizer.

Then, Adam DeVine, who played the role of Andy Bailey on Modern Family, was invited into the ring and then, he and another friend of his proceeded to chokeslam Mansoor in what was a great ending to the match and the pre-show.

It may be difficult for another moment at AEW Revolution to top this one, and it is great because this action took place on the Zero Hour pre-show. It will be interesting to see what the main show has in store for the fans.

