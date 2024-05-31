[WATCH] Paul Wight fka The Big Show trains with WWE legend for rumored AEW return

Paul Wight was recently spotted training with a WWE veteran, seemingly teasing AEW return. The legend he trained with was Billy Gunn, who had wrestled in WWE since the Attitude Era.

Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, is a former WWE Champion and a popular giant in the company. He signed with AEW in 2021 as a commentator. He also wrestled a handful of times in the company. His last match took place in November 2023, when he was involved in a street fight on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Billy Gunn has been active in the tag team division. He and The Acclaimed lost the AEW World Trios Championship to Bullet Club Gold in April. He and Acclaimed recently defeated The Gates of Agony at Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

Mike O'Hearn, social media influencer and bodybuilder, posted a clip of Paul Wight and Billy working out in a gym on Instagram. The 52-year-old star could hint at his in-ring return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after more than six months.

"@realbillygunn @paulwight in town and crushing it with @monamuresan and I. need to keep up with the Big Dawgs. Two absolute meta-humans," O'Hearn wrote.

Veteran Jim Ross says WWE overexposed Paul Wight

WWE booked The Big Show as a giant and featured him almost every week during his tenure.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said the 52-year-old star was overexposed in the Stamford-based promotion as he was frequently featured.

"Because he's seven-feet tall and weighed 300-plus pounds, Vince [McMahon] loved the size. I thought all along that we had kind of mismanaged the Big Show. I thought we over-exposed him. He was an Andre the Giant-like commodity that should have been seen less to mean more, but we just went whole-hog on that deal, man... and I thought we over-exposed the attraction," Jim Ross said.

No confirmation on Paul Wight's AEW in-ring return has been given.

