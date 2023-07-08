[WATCH] Popular AEW star finally preparing for his return after 370+ days; fans have been waiting for this!

A top AEW star has teased a potential return after recovering from an ACL injury, and could be seen on TV sooner rather than later.

The injury concerns of some of the top talents have caused a lot of issues for Tony Khan's company over the last year. Several wrestlers have sustained injuries and have been out of action for months. However, several returns from injury are reportedly expected to take place in the forthcoming weeks.

One such superstar who has been out of action for over a year, and is expected to come back soon, is Santana. The Puerto Rican wrestler sustained an ACL injury last year during the AEW Blood and Guts match, and has been out of action ever since.

Meanwhile, Santana has teased his most anticipated return through a powerful video shared on Twitter. The video features some words of wisdom from his father, and him pumping up for a return to action. The tweet also indicates that he is on the road to recovery as of now.

What's next for Santana in AEW amid his potential return?

Santana is best known for his EYFBO tag team with his former partner, Ortiz, and fans would expect to see them together on AEW TV soon. The last time Santana was in action was in June 2022 when he teamed up with the BCC and Ortiz in a Blood and Guts match against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, Ortiz and Santana had a real-life fallout with each other, as per reports, which perhaps means fans will not see them together for now. This could very well be an opportunity for a singles run for the Puerto Rican wrestler.

While his return is expected sooner rather than later, it remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based promotion has in store for a returning Santana with brand new intensity.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes