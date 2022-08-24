Watch: Released WWE star accused of stealing money to travel to Tony Khan's AEW Dark Taping

Former WWE star No Way Jose's career is seemingly in jeopardy after indie promoter Graeme Keam accused him of theft.

Jose recently debuted in AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios. Jose began his career in the pro-wrestling world by competing in the CWF Mid-Atlantic as Manny Garcia on May 17, 2013. Since then, he has also appeared in NXT as an enhancement talent, later joining the brand officially on April 20, 2016.

According to Graeme Keam, the former WWE star was booked for an appearance on his show, to which Jose failed to show up. Instead of returning the expenses provided to him for travel, Jose apparently used the money to travel to Orlando for AEW Dark Tapings.

The indie promoter revealed all this via a video posted on Facebook. The video ended with the promoter stating that he will be seeing Jose in court.

As of now, No Way Jose has not responded to the accusations. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the star will provide an explanation or completely deny the charges against him.

When did No Way Jose was released by WWE?

Despite a fairly good performance, No Way Jose was released from the Stamford-based Promotion two years ago.

Before his release, Jose made his way to the RAW roster, competing against wrestlers like Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal. However, the covid-19 pandemic budget cuts led to him being released by WWE on April 15, 2020, along with other stars.

After his release from the company, Jose made his debut in 2021 at IMPACT Wrestling for a short run.

With the AEW debutant already facing serious accusations, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will get involved in the situation as well.

