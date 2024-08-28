[WATCH] Rhea Ripley trains with real-life husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

  • home icon
By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 28, 2024 13:54 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews recently got married. (Photo credit: Their Instagram handles)
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews got married earlier this year. (Photo credit: The stars' Instagram)

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews got married on June 23, 2024. The Australian natives reportedly began dating in 2022. The couple is quite active on Instagram and X (FKA Twitter). They often share life updates and post pictures and videos of them together. Recently, they collaborated on a reel, where they were seen training in the gym.

The newlyweds donned black and performed exercises for the chest. They hit dumbbell presses, pec flies, and Smith machine presses. At the very end of the clip, Ripley showed her middle finger, which was probably a sneer at her WWE Bash in Berlin opponents.

Check out the clip below:

Matthews is a member of the House of Black faction. Apart from him, the stable consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The stable recently competed in a Four-Way London Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championship at All In 2024 but failed to win the gold.

Rhea Ripley on her wedding with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley recently had a conversation with Denise Salcedo, where she candidly spoke about her wedding. She summed up the whole occasion by calling it "My little gothic wedding."

"The theme was, till death. Because it is on par with me and my aesthetic and Matt's got the same sort of aesthetic as well. And he wants me to be happy as well so he was down for it but we had a black, burgundy and gold theme. And I had my black dress and we had black roses and all of that. It was lovely, it all came together so well. My little gothic wedding," she said.

Check out the video below:

The Terror Twins, consisting of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will lock horns with The Judgement Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
