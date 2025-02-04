[Watch] Ricochet shows off interesting new look outside AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet adapted to a new look during his recent match outside AEW. He got the latest look in response to the heat received by the live crowd.

At the recent Jericho Cruise 2025 event, Ricochet wrestled in two matches at a two-day event. After capturing the win against Serpentico on Day 1, The Future of Flight wrestled Kommander on Day 2 of the event. While it was an interesting bout between two highly-athletic wrestlers, something else garnered attention.

Some fans on the front row were taking a dig at Rico, calling him "Bald." Nonetheless, the former WWE Superstar had a befitting reply to the fans as he got a hair wig and wore it, showing off his new look. He put on the wig before his match against Kommander and revealed his funny new look with the hair.

Furthermore, Kommander also wore a ship captain's hat during his match against the former Intercontinental Championship. Overall, it was a fun, high-flying encounter between the competitors, with The Future of Flight ultimately securing the win over the Luchador.

Ricochet is set for a big match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Ricochet has been feuding with the former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. The Future of Flight shockingly showed his vicious heel side during the rivalry by making Swerve bleed with scissors.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, the former Intercontinental Champion is slated for a grudge match against Swerve after weeks of animosity. The two rivals also had a heated confrontation last Saturday on Collision ahead of their match, during which Swerve warned Rico about a fight this Wednesday.

Moreover, the feud between the former Intercontinental and former AEW World Champion is one of the most intriguing in the promotion right now. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious this Wednesday.

