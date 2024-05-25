[Watch] Ruby Soho shares unseen clip of her wedding to former WWE star

Ruby Soho is currently out of action and off AEW TV, but it's not due to injury. The former WWE Superstar recently revealed that she was pregnant, and she's also been celebrating after getting married last Saturday.

Soho began an on-screen romance with fellow AEW star Angelo Parker late last year. What fans didn't realize at the time was that the two were actually together in real life as well. The culmination of their romance, both on and off television, happened on the April 19 episode of Rampage when Ruby shockingly announced that she was pregnant.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker tied the knot on May 18 with several WWE and AEW stars in attendance. Soho has now shared a video of previously unseen footage from their fairytale wedding, which took place in a forest.

Ruby Soho is expected to be out of action for the rest of this year and likely well into 2025 as she prepares to become a mother. It's currently unknown what plans might be in store for 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker.

Ruby Soho calls her wedding day the best day of her life

The former Ruby Riott's wrestling career has been something of an odyssey. The Indiana native competed all over the world in companies like Chikara, Stardom, and WWE before making her way to All Elite Wrestling. While she's only found middling success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she was able to find love.

Ruby and 'Cool Hand' Ang were married last Saturday in Ohio, with many of their friends and colleagues present. Soho took to Instagram after the ceremony to proclaim that it was the best day of her life.

Ruby Soho was involved with Saraya and The Outcasts throughout much of the last year. She departed the faction in February, and Saraya has now gathered Harley Cameron and Zak Knight to forge ahead without her.

