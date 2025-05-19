Watch: Samantha Irvin links up with Ricochet's former AEW rival

Former WWE name Samantha Irvin recently collaborated with Ricochet's former AEW rival. The 36-year-old has become one of the top heels in the promotion. After turning heel, his first opponent was Swerve Strickland. The two had an interesting rivalry a few months ago, which helped establish Ricochet as one of the top bad guys.
The Highlight of the Night got married to Samantha Irvin in March 2025. After leaving WWE, Samantha has denied her interest in joining AEW on social media. Instead, she has focused on expanding her career as a singer and has even released a couple of music videos. Swerve Strickland, also a well-known rapper, is occasionally featured in different songs.
Recently, Samantha and Swerve were seen on the former AEW World Champion's Instagram Live session. The duo seemingly collaborated on music piece.
Watch the clip below:
Ricochet reveals if Samantha Irvin will ever continue ring-announcing
Samantha left WWE last year. Apparently, she didn't want to limit her skills to announcing. Therefore, she left.
While speaking on the Wrestling Classic, The One and Only confirmed that his wife will allegedly not be doing in-ring announcing in the future. He also teased that Irvin might love to be part of any storyline.
"Probably not. I would say no... I wouldn't even want her to do that. I think she just doesn't want to be a ring announcer at all. Any type of announcing, whether it's boxing, UFC, NFL, or baseball, she doesn't want to announce the people's names, she doesn't... 'And here from Lexington, Kentucky!' She doesn't want to do that specific act... she still would love to be a character, be in a story, she would love to be," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Samantha will ever join Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling.