[Watch] Sting rappels down from rafters one last time to attack top AEW stars

Sting has just recreated one of his most iconic moments to end this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He rappelled down once more from the rafters for the last time in his career.

The entire night, The Young Bucks were on the hunt for the Hall of Famer as they wanted to make sure he would not make it to their match at Revolution. To end the show, they came out in hopes of calling him for one final confrontation before their match.

Darby Allin initially came out to blindside them, but he was eventually overpowered. Ric Flair then came out, and he, too, was overpowered by the Bucks. Eventually, Sting's theme played, and so The Young Bucks waited for his entrance by the ramp.

He entered the arena in a way only he could do, as he rappelled down from the rafters and right behind the EVPs before attacking them with his iconic black bat. He recreated his iconic entrance during his time with WCW in the 90s to the delight of the fans in the arena.

This would be an iconic end to Sting's last Dynamite appearance before his retirement, but this now proves that he will not be holding anything back at Revolution.

