[Watch] The Young Bucks make terrible botch on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks unfortunately made a very noticeable botch during their match tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was during a quarterfinal match in the tag team tournament against Private Party.

This was a rematch from four years ago, as the two tag teams also faced off in a similar tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions. During that time, the fans saw an upset as Private Party took the win.

It was a close bout tonight as both tag teams gave it their all in an effort to advance in the tournament. At several points in the match, both teams had a chance to seal the deal, only to result in near-falls.

Marq Quen had an opportunity to land a 360 splash from the top rope, but The Young Bucks avoided this and quickly set him up for an EVP Trigger. As they went for the double knees to the face, Nicholas Jackson slipped, thus missing the timing and he had to go for a delayed knee.

This ended up looking like a complete botch on their part and the fans reacted appropriately.

A clip of this can be found below.

Expand Tweet

Finally, The Young Bucks managed to score the win and are now in the semi-finals, and they will wait for the result of the other Quarterfinal match between Best Friends and Undisputed Kingdom.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think The Young Bucks will win the entire tournament? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion