Watch: Tony Khan gets an emotional surprise from the roster after AEW Dynamite 200

The AEW roster came out to thank Tony Khan after the Dynamite 200 episode went off the air, and the segment was initiated with kind words by Chris Jericho and MJF.

This week, AEW higher-ups celebrated 200 episodes of the company's flagship show, Dynamite. The first episode of the show was aired back in October 2019, and it has been a premier wrestling product ever since. Therefore, producing 200 episodes of a successful non-WWE wrestling show is quite an achievement.

Dynamite 200 offered several great moments and matches. Many are deeming it to be a fitting episode. Moreover, what happened after the show went off-air is also a topic of discussion among the fans right now.

Following the main event, which saw Hikaru Shida being crowned the new AEW Women's World Champion, the CEO and President of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, walked out to thank the fans in attendance, and he was eventually interrupted by Chris Jericho, who took Khan in the ring and congratulated him for his accomplishments.

Later, AEW World Champion MJF joined the party and thanked his boss for giving him an opportunity of a lifetime, also mentioning WWE. Eventually, Maxwell called out the entire locker room to manifest appreciation towards Khan.

Furthermore, the segment ended with Tony thanking everyone and the fans also hyping them up for the biggest upcoming show in AEW history, "All In" taking place in Wembley, London.

Collision stars who were not present at AEW Dynamite 200

While the entire AEW Dynamite locker room gathered to shower appreciation for Tony Khan, fans were curious to know why the Collision stars were not present. Ever since the beginning of the Saturday show, it has been completely separate from Dynamite, this also applies to the talents.

It is well known that CM Punk and The Elite have allegedly refused to share locker rooms after the incident between them last year. However, other stars, who are mainly seen on Saturdays, were neither backstage on Dynamite 200 nor were they seen on the stage during the off-air segment.

Moreover, it seems brand split is definitely a thing right now in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and it could be a smart move for AEW considering the large amount of talent they have who need TV time.

