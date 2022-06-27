Watch: Tony Khan, Jon Moxley and WWE legend's son address the crowd after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley, Tony Khan, and the son of the late Brodie Lee, Negative One, addressed the fans at the United Center after AEW x NJPW went off the air.

After Moxley picked up the win over Hiroshi Tanahashi, a brawl between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club broke out to close the show.

Once the camera had stopped rolling, AEW president Tony Khan brought out Brodie Lee Jr., son of the late former TNT Champion Brodie Lee, to say hello to the crowd. The new Interim World Champion then cut a promo to close out the night.

You can watch all three segments of the after-show antics, courtesy of the Wrestling Inc Twitter account:

@Nick_Hausman Following #ForbiddenDoor @TonyKhan came out to praise @JonMoxley and let Negative One talk to the fans.Moxley also cut a promo. Full video in this thread. Following #ForbiddenDoor @TonyKhan came out to praise @JonMoxley and let Negative One talk to the fans.Moxley also cut a promo. Full video in this thread.@Nick_Hausman https://t.co/ftbn9C2whr

Check out Negative One addressing the fans here, and the interim AEW World Champion's promo here.

Moxley was joined in the ringside area by Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston, as well as Blackpool Combat Club members William Regal, Wheeler Yuta, and newest member Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

Jon Moxley will take his newly won championship into Blood and Guts this Wednesday

Jon Moxley will not have much time to celebrate his title win as he prepares to step into one of the most dangerous matches in wrestling.

Moxley, along with the aforementioned Santana, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli will compete in the second-ever Blood and Guts match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

They will take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The JAS will also have the man advantage as Jericho, Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Kingston, Yuta, and Shota Umino at Forbidden Door.

It's one of the most unpredictable matches in wrestling, but what will happen? Tune into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to witness the carnage that is Blood and Guts!

